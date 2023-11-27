Truth and Righteousness

Popular disciples of Christ will deceive you. Popular religious leaders will deceive you. Popular social media Christians will deceive you.





The world is being prepared for mystery Babylon: Satan's final Babylonian kingdom on earth. Everyone will believe they are serving God but will be known by their fruits as Jesus' household in wanting to destroy the true worshippers of God who point out their errors.





Have you entered into a covenant with your religious leaders and christian denominations? Do you practice idolatry? Satan's ministers of righteousness are the ones that are popular and will remain popular and be promoted around the world on highly censored social media platforms like youtube and facebook.