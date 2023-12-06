DeSantis' Forced Vax Bill & The Continual Propaganda Of The Trans-Delusion

In this episode, we'll take a look at a recent article outing Florida Governor Ron DeSantis' 'no vax' bill that he signed which actually forces vaccination, treatments and even concentration camps on the people. We'll also take a look at how women's beauty pageants are turning into a complete circus with not only men entering them, but in some cases, winning. All of this is evidence of the judgment of God and the need for men to repent before it is too late.

Join us on Telegram! t.me/settingbrushfires Help support the channel: CashApp: $TheRealTimBrown ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/TheRealTimBrown⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ Activate Your Own Stem Cells & Reverse The Aging Process, Click Join and at least silver package to get wholesale pricing: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://lifewave.com/timbrown1