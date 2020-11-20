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Bitcoin Cash Merchant Interview - Otto's Market
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16 views • November 20, 2020
Luke Guazzo is the CFO at Otto's Market, a food hub specializing in fresh local produce that has over 8 different locations in North Queensland. Luke shares his insights with accepting Bitcoin Cash payments in their business and the benefits over the legacy financial system.
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Get the Bitcoin.com Wallet: https://www.wallet.bitcoin.com/
Get Bitcoin Cash Register: https://www.bitcoin.com/bitcoin-cash-register/
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Donate: https://cointr.ee/bitcoinbch
Hayden Otto: https://twitter.com/hayden_otto
Bitcoin BCH: https://twitter.com/BitcoinBCHcom
#Bitcoin #BitcoinCash #Cryptocurrency
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Get the Bitcoin.com Wallet: https://www.wallet.bitcoin.com/
Get Bitcoin Cash Register: https://www.bitcoin.com/bitcoin-cash-register/
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Donate: https://cointr.ee/bitcoinbch
Hayden Otto: https://twitter.com/hayden_otto
Bitcoin BCH: https://twitter.com/BitcoinBCHcom
#Bitcoin #BitcoinCash #Cryptocurrency
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