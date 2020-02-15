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CoronaVirus Worldwide is being DOWNPLAYED!! 600 Quarantine in the US!
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655 views • February 15, 2020
Breaking News as more reports of round ups happening in #Wuhan #China as whole cities being barricaded shut!! All Imports & Exports are being put to a standing halt as the World Economy is about to crash over the CoronaVirus!!
Chinese workers are being put in Quarantine box houses to prevent them from being infected by the main population!
And the US has over 600 people quarantined & the world map is NOT reporting it!!
#WuhanCoronavirus #WuhanCoronavirusOutbreak #WuhanVirus #coronavirus
Chinese workers are being put in Quarantine box houses to prevent them from being infected by the main population!
And the US has over 600 people quarantined & the world map is NOT reporting it!!
#WuhanCoronavirus #WuhanCoronavirusOutbreak #WuhanVirus #coronavirus
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