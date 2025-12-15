BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
🚨Project Artichoke CIA’s sinister experiments in mind control & unwitting assassins - early 1950's
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
🚨🇺🇸Project Artichoke: CIA’s sinister experiments in mind control & unwitting assassins

In the early 1950s, at the height of the Cold War, the CIA launched Project Artichoke — a secret programme born from paranoia that the Soviet Union and China were perfecting “brainwashing.”

The programme sought to explore methods for controlling human behavior, extracting confessions, and creating unsuspecting people into programmable agents. 

👺Mastermind

▪️Initiated in 1951 by the CIA’s Office of Scientific Intelligence, later managed by the Office of Security, with funding from covert budgets.

▪️Designed to counter perceived threats with unethical experimental interrogation methods.

☠️ Dark mission

▪️Master techniques to manipulate, coerce, and exploit humans without consent.

▪️Internal CIA debates exposed the program’s morally bankrupt core.

🔬Twisted experiments

▪️Hypnosis, electroshock, sensory deprivation, LSD and other hallucinogens to alter minds and erase free will.

▪️Conducted across the US, Europe, and Asia, targeting prisoners, agency staff, and unwitting civilians.

▪️ Combined psychological and pharmacological methods to induce vulnerability, amnesia, or compliance in subjects.

😱 Horrifying cases

▪️LSD Trials: Victims dosed secretly, suffering lasting psychological trauma.

▪️Assassin programming: Explored creating “involuntary assassins” who could act without memory, inspired by enemy tactics.

▪️Hallucinogenic mushrooms: Sourced them in Mexico for interrogation experiments, weaponising natural psychedelics.

😵 Abuse legacy

▪️Merged into Operation MK-Ultra (https://t.me/geo_gaganauts/13624) by 1953, expanding the CIA’s human rights abuses under the guise of national security.

▪️Declassified in the 1970s, revealing illegal, inhumane experiments and systemic moral corruption.

Op Artichoke exposes the dark side of intelligence: when they claim “national security,” it often means exploitation, mind control and moral decay. 💩

