Free Christmas Games teaser 2

Are you looking for free Christmas-themed games to play? Over the years many companies and websites have completely disappeared from the internet, and with them have gone many games. Flashpoint and the games on it are completely free, and in this video I'll be showing you several Christmas games available there.