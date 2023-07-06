Create New Account
Peter Navarro | The Wages of Illegal Immigration Are Riots, Crime, and Stagnant Wages
Peter Navarro
Published Thursday

VISIT HTTP://PETERNAVARRO.SUBSTACK.COM FOR THE REST OF THE STORY Bannon and Navarro go mano y mano on the French Connection to America's border invasion. SPOILER ALERT: It's the globalist corporations that love cheap labor.

crimeillegal immigrationpeter navarroriotswages

