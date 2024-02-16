Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
White House Struggling with Biden's Dementia!
channel image
The New American
2318 Subscribers
351 views
Published Yesterday

Previously Aired on 2/2/24


James O'Keefe has done it again with a great undercover video showing top White House Officials admitting Biden has Dementia. Also, Sebastian Gorka gives a scary warning that the war will be at your doorstep in America.


DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.


Video Sources: 1. Bannon’s War Room - BREAKING VIDEO: Top Biden White House Cyber Official Exposed By James O'Keefe https://rumble.com/v4aqgk3-breaking-video-top-biden-white-house-cyber-official-exposed-by-james-okeefe.html


2. Bannon’s War Room - Sebastian Gorka On The Situation In Ukraine: "Something Doesn't Add Up" https://rumble.com/v4asi5q-sebastian-gorka-on-the-situation-in-ukraine-something-doesnt-add-up.html


For more great content, visit www.TheNewAmerican.com



Keywords
white housedementiabiden

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket