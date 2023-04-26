Create New Account
Dig in, and you will find a whole circle of people, including politicians connect with Lu, Shan Wei Jian, Fang Fang, Bruno Wu Zheng, and more
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published 16 hours ago
https://gettr.com/post/p2f6g0cd55b

深入挖掘，你會發現包括政治家在內的整個圈子都與盧、單偉建、芳芳、吳征等的中共間諜有聯繫……

#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang #nfsc #mosenglish #moschinese #BillRobinson #ccpsecretpolicestations #takedowntheccp


