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2A for Today at the NRA ’22 Convention in Houston
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61 views • June 01, 2022
Join Zoe Warren as he interviews vendors and attendees at the 2022 NRA Annual Meetings & Exhibits in Houston May 27-29.
Among others, Zoe speaks with firearms manufacturer Black Rain Ordnance’s Julia James, who discusses the “true women empowerment” that comes from the confidence women have when they are trained in the use firearms and allowed to carry them to protect themselves and their families.
Adam Ruonala, the national marketing director for Century Arms, emphasizes that our culture has a “people” problem rather than a “gun” problem, and talks about the importance of healthy dialog on both sides of the firearms issue — both sides need to put aside their differences, have constructive conversations, and understand the other side’s viewpoint.
Jennifer McInnis with the Sonoran Desert Institute (SDI), shares with Zoe SDI’s online programs for firearms technology, including gunsmithing.
Among others, Zoe speaks with firearms manufacturer Black Rain Ordnance’s Julia James, who discusses the “true women empowerment” that comes from the confidence women have when they are trained in the use firearms and allowed to carry them to protect themselves and their families.
Adam Ruonala, the national marketing director for Century Arms, emphasizes that our culture has a “people” problem rather than a “gun” problem, and talks about the importance of healthy dialog on both sides of the firearms issue — both sides need to put aside their differences, have constructive conversations, and understand the other side’s viewpoint.
Jennifer McInnis with the Sonoran Desert Institute (SDI), shares with Zoe SDI’s online programs for firearms technology, including gunsmithing.
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