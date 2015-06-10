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[Jun 10, 2015] MinutePhysics 10 Ways We Know Earth is Round- DEBUNKED (64.4K views on YouTube!)
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17 views • July 18, 2020
Original Video Being Debunked: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o_W280R_Jt8
Share- MAKE THIS VIRAL TO SPREAD THE WORD. Globe days are numbered! Please address all questions t o me in a nice way. Calling me an idiot shows your true color and your intent.
Lots of info covered here in just a few minutes. All Flat Earth interests from both sides should see this and we can start working debates from there.
Decided to do a quick "summation" video. This can now put aside all ten of "MINUTEPHYSICS" 10 Ways To Know The Earth is Round. Someone needs to go back to the drawing board.
Share- MAKE THIS VIRAL TO SPREAD THE WORD. Globe days are numbered! Please address all questions t o me in a nice way. Calling me an idiot shows your true color and your intent.
Lots of info covered here in just a few minutes. All Flat Earth interests from both sides should see this and we can start working debates from there.
Decided to do a quick "summation" video. This can now put aside all ten of "MINUTEPHYSICS" 10 Ways To Know The Earth is Round. Someone needs to go back to the drawing board.
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