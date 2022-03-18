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The Dead Internet Theory COMPLETE All Time
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214 views • March 18, 2022
Most of the content you see on the internet is not created by "individuals" but by AI
A very plausible theory is if we really take the time to try and connect the dots without allowing ourselves to be sucked into the vortex of this fake world.
https://odysee.com/@stpierrs:f/The-Dead-Internet-Theory-COMPLETE--All-Time--:0
A very plausible theory is if we really take the time to try and connect the dots without allowing ourselves to be sucked into the vortex of this fake world.
https://odysee.com/@stpierrs:f/The-Dead-Internet-Theory-COMPLETE--All-Time--:0
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