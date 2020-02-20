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JEWS108: How Jews control Democracy in EVERY Western Nation
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308 views • February 20, 2020
25 to 30 years ago, I thought that all white people in the Western world were totally idiotic. That they were foolish morons racing off the edge of the Liberal cliff, like stupid lemmings keen to die.
However, the Internet, my few travels and my many discussions with whites from Canada and America to Europe, South Africa and even Australia have shown me that white people are ok.
But why is white politics failing? Why are the "racists" and the TRUE PATRIOTS not winning? This is the story of how Jews trip up White politics, especially in every important white country. This is how "freedom" and "democracy" is rigged so that the common white person can NEVER HAVE HIS SAY.
Jews are the King Makers. Jews are the controllers of "White Success" in more ways than you can imagine.
However, the Internet, my few travels and my many discussions with whites from Canada and America to Europe, South Africa and even Australia have shown me that white people are ok.
But why is white politics failing? Why are the "racists" and the TRUE PATRIOTS not winning? This is the story of how Jews trip up White politics, especially in every important white country. This is how "freedom" and "democracy" is rigged so that the common white person can NEVER HAVE HIS SAY.
Jews are the King Makers. Jews are the controllers of "White Success" in more ways than you can imagine.
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