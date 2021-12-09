© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Current Pope Kisses The Hands of His Masters Rothschild, Rockefeller And Kissinger
Follow
2
Share
Report
229 views • December 09, 2021
The fact checkers are full of BS on this one AS USUAL! That is clearly Lord Rothschild and Henry Kissinger is unmistakable. I have never seen the head of the Rockefeller clan nor his wife but since the other two are positively identified I will call BS on the fact checkers...
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.