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Oriental Sesame Salmon with Stir Fry Vegetables and Basmati Rice
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1 view • January 25, 2021
This is what you get from a deli-man that cooked in a Cantonese family restaurant in Kathmandu. Only $2.50 a plate if made with chicken. A little more complicated only because you need to have several different oils and things around. One trip to the Asian market will set you up for a year at a fraction of the cost of major supermarkets.
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