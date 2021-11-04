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Inner Focus: 'This Is How You Remove The Sickness Inside!' [03.11.2021]
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144 views • November 04, 2021
Note: Funny, this is precise what i'm been saying, writing and publisching the last year :)
But no one belliece me, incl my own daughter... Sad...
Homemade Celery juice: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=homemade+celery+juice&;t=h_&ia=web
How To Make Homemade Celery Juice
Our juicing expert shows you how to make celery juice. Full method: http://bit.ly/2u148oc
838,149 views Apr 5, 2011
https://youtu.be/elgZETQ90hA
Learn how to make fresh celery juice at home without a juicer! It's easy to make it using a high-speed blender like a juicer, along with a strainer bag. Fresh celery juice can help digestive issues, health problems, and clear up skin issues, too. #celeryjuice
Instructions: Using a High-Speed Blender
Step One
Grab two bunches of celery and cut off the base and the top of the stalks.
Step Two
Wash them gently in a colander.
Step Three
Chop the celery stalks into thirds and place them in the base of your high-speed blender.
Step Four
Add 1/2 cup of water and put on the lid. Blend until smooth, using the tamper to push the celery into the blades if necessary.
https://www.cleaneatingkitchen.com/celery-juice-recipe/
Inspired by:
[CLASSIFIED] "Watch Within the Next 24 hrs" - PREPARE NOW https://bit.ly/3rIIaUf
"They Organized It From The Beginning" https://bit.ly/3hv8HQe
David Icke | One Of The Most Important Message You need To Hear https://bit.ly/2KPovkY
Top 3 Incredible Stories That Will Inspire You To Live Beyond Limits https://bit.ly/382RZ7R
Credit for the music and footage goes mostly to StoryBlocks and Creative Commons.
Credit for the original content goes to Be Inspired who you should sub to on YT here https://bit.ly/37M74tt
-This video has no negative impact on the original works
-This video is also for teaching and inspirational purposes.
-We've only used bits and pieces of videos to get the point across where necessary.
We make these videos with the intention of educating others in a motivational/inspirational form, which is in correlation with the right to Fair Use.
47 views Nov 3, 2021
Inner Focus
https://youtu.be/F6YkUaKNpV8
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb-BRBa2zebFtzhqb4a7tLA
Follow us on Twitter https://bit.ly/3dLLhTc
Follow us on Instagram https://bit.ly/38b31WV
But no one belliece me, incl my own daughter... Sad...
Homemade Celery juice: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=homemade+celery+juice&;t=h_&ia=web
How To Make Homemade Celery Juice
Our juicing expert shows you how to make celery juice. Full method: http://bit.ly/2u148oc
838,149 views Apr 5, 2011
https://youtu.be/elgZETQ90hA
Learn how to make fresh celery juice at home without a juicer! It's easy to make it using a high-speed blender like a juicer, along with a strainer bag. Fresh celery juice can help digestive issues, health problems, and clear up skin issues, too. #celeryjuice
Instructions: Using a High-Speed Blender
Step One
Grab two bunches of celery and cut off the base and the top of the stalks.
Step Two
Wash them gently in a colander.
Step Three
Chop the celery stalks into thirds and place them in the base of your high-speed blender.
Step Four
Add 1/2 cup of water and put on the lid. Blend until smooth, using the tamper to push the celery into the blades if necessary.
https://www.cleaneatingkitchen.com/celery-juice-recipe/
Inspired by:
[CLASSIFIED] "Watch Within the Next 24 hrs" - PREPARE NOW https://bit.ly/3rIIaUf
"They Organized It From The Beginning" https://bit.ly/3hv8HQe
David Icke | One Of The Most Important Message You need To Hear https://bit.ly/2KPovkY
Top 3 Incredible Stories That Will Inspire You To Live Beyond Limits https://bit.ly/382RZ7R
Credit for the music and footage goes mostly to StoryBlocks and Creative Commons.
Credit for the original content goes to Be Inspired who you should sub to on YT here https://bit.ly/37M74tt
-This video has no negative impact on the original works
-This video is also for teaching and inspirational purposes.
-We've only used bits and pieces of videos to get the point across where necessary.
We make these videos with the intention of educating others in a motivational/inspirational form, which is in correlation with the right to Fair Use.
47 views Nov 3, 2021
Inner Focus
https://youtu.be/F6YkUaKNpV8
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb-BRBa2zebFtzhqb4a7tLA
Follow us on Twitter https://bit.ly/3dLLhTc
Follow us on Instagram https://bit.ly/38b31WV
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