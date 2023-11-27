Depicting Forms of Nature - 124 Year Old Book

Kunstformen der Natur - Art Forms of Nature -Beautifully designed pages and impeccably illustrated animals, plants, and other seemingly fractal things within the natural world.
Book Title - Art Forms of Nature - Year 1899
Source:
https://archive.org/details/Kunstform...
Created / Published
Leipzig und Wien : Verlag des Bibliographischen Instituts - 1899
Simply documenting a fascination with antiquated books, texts, photographs, maps and illustrations.
Showcasing a world that appears to be more mysterious and magical than most have ever imagined.
