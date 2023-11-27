Create New Account
Depicting Forms of Nature - 124 Year Old Book
Kunstformen der Natur - Art Forms of Nature -Beautifully designed pages and impeccably illustrated animals, plants, and other seemingly fractal things within the natural world.

Book Title - Art Forms of Nature - Year 1899

Source:

https://archive.org/details/Kunstform...


Created / Published

Leipzig und Wien : Verlag des Bibliographischen Instituts - 1899


Simply documenting a fascination with antiquated books, texts, photographs, maps and illustrations.

Showcasing a world that appears to be more mysterious and magical than most have ever imagined.

