Ohio Train Derailment Possible Chernobyl Event-Mike Adams & Don Loucks

Ohio Train Derailment …Possible Chernobyl Event…About One Million Gallons Of Toxic Chemicals Set Ablaze
Mike Adams Interview with Don Loucks Hazardous Material Expert
February 17th 2023
Mike Adams/ Don Loucks Interview
Train 1603 -This is the infrastructure of the richest, most powerful nation on Earth
Toxic Chemicals Are Boiling Out Ohio's Waters
Yep, this accident wasn’t a coincidence at all… This is just a small price to pay to let wealthy people make even more money…
And considering the state of those railways, ECP brakes wouldn’t have changed anything at all… Again, the mainstream media is just trying to turn this dramatic incident into a ‘red’ vs ‘blue’ conflict…
DIOXIN exposure
DIOXINS are created from the burning of chlorinated chemicals such as vinyl chloride
Ohio train wreck contained perhaps 1 million gallons of vinyl chloride
The MOST toxic synthetic chemical known to humankind
1/10,000th of a grain of salt in dioxins is the maximum lifetime exposure
A single drop of dioxin-contaminated rain can EXCEED lifetime exposure limits
Thousands of square miles of farmland now heavily contaminated with #dioxin fallout
Dioxins are bioaccumulated in lipids (fats)
Their half life in soils is 50 - 100 years
This means all MEAT, milk, eggs, cheese from the area may be too toxic to consume
Farms, homes and real estate will plunge to ZERO value
The entire town may have to be condemned and bulldozed
INDOOR pets are now dying from the exposure
Mass animal die-offs continue to be discovered
Total media cover-up as nearly entire corporate media LIES like Chernobyl
Exclusive interview with hazardous materials incident expert
Train "hot box" FAILED to be detected by sensors
Incident commander should have NEVER ignited the vinyl chloride
