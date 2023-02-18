Ohio Train Derailment Possible Chernobyl Event-Mike Adams & Don Loucks

PLEASE READ DESCRIPTION…3 VIDEOS IN ONE

Ohio Train Derailment …Possible Chernobyl Event…About One Million Gallons Of Toxic Chemicals Set Ablaze

Mike Adams Interview with Don Loucks Hazardous Material Expert

February 17th 2023

I Strung 3 Video Together

Mike Adams/ Don Loucks Interview

Train 1603 -This is the infrastructure of the richest, most powerful nation on Earth

Toxic Chemicals Are Boiling Out Ohio's Waters

Yep, this accident wasn’t a coincidence at all… This is just a small price to pay to let wealthy people make even more money…

And considering the state of those railways, ECP brakes wouldn’t have changed anything at all… Again, the mainstream media is just trying to turn this dramatic incident into a ‘red’ vs ‘blue’ conflict…

DIOXIN exposure

DIOXINS are created from the burning of chlorinated chemicals such as vinyl chloride

Ohio train wreck contained perhaps 1 million gallons of vinyl chloride

The MOST toxic synthetic chemical known to humankind

1/10,000th of a grain of salt in dioxins is the maximum lifetime exposure

A single drop of dioxin-contaminated rain can EXCEED lifetime exposure limits

Thousands of square miles of farmland now heavily contaminated with #dioxin fallout

Dioxins are bioaccumulated in lipids (fats)

Their half life in soils is 50 - 100 years

This means all MEAT, milk, eggs, cheese from the area may be too toxic to consume

Farms, homes and real estate will plunge to ZERO value

The entire town may have to be condemned and bulldozed

INDOOR pets are now dying from the exposure

Mass animal die-offs continue to be discovered

Total media cover-up as nearly entire corporate media LIES like Chernobyl

Exclusive interview with hazardous materials incident expert

Train "hot box" FAILED to be detected by sensors

Incident commander should have NEVER ignited the vinyl chloride