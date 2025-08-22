DNA Gabbard: DEEPSTATE Links to James Clapper to manufacturing intel of WMDs in Iraq & to Russiagate

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Deep State FIRMLY entrenched — we're going after BAD actors' — DNI Gabbard
Links James Clapper to manufacturing intel of WMDs in Iraq AND to Russiagate — Whoa
Footage from Fox News, Mariо Nawfal
Adding: Also, Bondi said this on Fox with Hannity last night:
'Some people' SO ROGUE, they BLOCK elections
'Weaponization has ended — NO ONE is above the law. People will be held accountable for their actions' — AG Bondi