RT News - March 18 2025 6AM GMT

March 18, 2025

rt.com









The ceasefire is over in Gaza. With a fresh stock of US bombs, hundreds are reportedly killed in the enclave as the IDF says it's meeting its "war objectives". As far as the eye can see in Yemen, tens of thousands of protesters take to the streets in support of the Houthis as Washington bombs the region for a third night in a row. The M23 militant group withdraws from peace talks with the Democratic Republic of Congo, citing sanctions imposed on its leadership by the European Union.









