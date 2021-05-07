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A Food You Aren't Growing BUT SHOULD! Mushroom Log Growing Guide
Nature's Always Right
Nature's Always Right
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1153 views • May 07, 2021
Learn how to grow your own mushroom on logs. This is a complete guide on the process from log selection, sawdust and plug spawn inoculation, waxing, stacking, and the ideal location to grow them.

@Field & Forest Products Inc. Youtube Channel - https://www.youtube.com/user/fieldandforest

Field and Forest article and diagrams on growing mushroom logs -
https://www.fieldforest.net/category/growing-outdoors#logs

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*********************************************************************
RECOMMENDED READING FOR SMALL FARMERS & GARDENERS:
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Curtis Stone's "The Urban Farmer" - http://amzn.to/2Hg7AkM

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🌟MUSIC BY:
LagoonHouseRecords.com
[email protected]
Instagram: @ChaseFayce
Epidemic Sound - https://www.epidemicsound.com/referral/145r6x/
*********************************************************************
0:00 Intro to Mushroom Logs
0:46 Best Place to Buy Mushroom Growing Supplies
2:14 What Climates Can I Grow Mushrooms?
3:48 Log Species and Selection for Mushrooms
6:55 Seasoning the Logs Before Inoculation
8:50 Using Sawdust Spawn
12:39 Using Plug Spawn
15:05 How to Store Your Spawn
15:29 Waxing the Logs
17:13 Organizing Logs with Aluminum Tags
17:44 Fruiting and Strain Selection
18:42 Where to Store Your Logs Long Term
20:08 Option for Covering and Protecting Logs
21:38 Final Thoughts on Growing Mushrooms
23:32 Bonus Idea

#mushrooms #mushroomlogs #fieldandforest
-Some links above provide commissions.
Keywords
gardeninghomesteadingfarming
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