A Food You Aren't Growing BUT SHOULD! Mushroom Log Growing Guide

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Field and Forest article and diagrams on growing mushroom logs -
https://www.fieldforest.net/category/growing-outdoors#logs
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0:00 Intro to Mushroom Logs
0:46 Best Place to Buy Mushroom Growing Supplies
2:14 What Climates Can I Grow Mushrooms?
3:48 Log Species and Selection for Mushrooms
6:55 Seasoning the Logs Before Inoculation
8:50 Using Sawdust Spawn
12:39 Using Plug Spawn
15:05 How to Store Your Spawn
15:29 Waxing the Logs
17:13 Organizing Logs with Aluminum Tags
17:44 Fruiting and Strain Selection
18:42 Where to Store Your Logs Long Term
20:08 Option for Covering and Protecting Logs
21:38 Final Thoughts on Growing Mushrooms
23:32 Bonus Idea
#mushrooms #mushroomlogs #fieldandforest
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