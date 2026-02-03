https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=AnsmZdgcJaU

All of this information is readily available at the CIA reading room for anyone to look through.









Here is a declassified CIA document on MKULTRA where they openly discuss drugging the population.





"Drugs placed in food, water, coca-cola, beer, liquor, cigarettes… or even VACCINATIONS… that slowly create anxiety, hopelessness, tension or crushing depression over long periods."





READ THAT AGAIN...





This is real government paperwork.They literally wanted to depress & anxiety-max entire populations covertly. This is not fiction. This is page 1. https://www.cia.gov/readingroom/docs/SPECIAL%20RESEARCH%20FOR%20ARTI%5B12885524%5D.pdf





National Nanotechnology Initiative The Initiative and its Implementation Plan 2000 https://www.nano.gov/sites/default/files/pub_resource/nni_implementation_plan_2000.pdf





(IOT) (IONT/BNT) Digital Telepathy: When Every Thing Connects from SXSW 2013 IEEE STANDARDS ASSOCIATION https://rumble.com/v74vyx0-431473284.html





Bacteria and viruses are being explored as living components of the Internet of Bio-Nano Things (IoBNT) and Internet of Virus Things (IoVT), respectively, due to their inherent biological capabilities that mirror digital IoT devices https://search.brave.com/search?q=encoded+viruses+and+bacteria+in+the+iot&source=android&summary=1&conversation=08aa55dada4dd381514b4421eeed5aea7a35





Everything You Need to Know About 5G IEEE SPECTRUM (MASSIVE MIMO & BEAMFORMING) 2017 ~ MAKING YOU A DIRECT TARGET! https://rumble.com/v74uhco-431403864.html?e9s=src_v1_cmd%2Csrc_v1_upp_a





Massive MIMO and beamforming are pivotal technologies in advancing 6G networks, with emerging applications in precision medicine through enhanced wireless sensing and communication capabilities. These technologies enable high-resolution localization and real-time monitoring of physiological signals, critical for personalized healthcare solutions. https://search.brave.com/search?q=massive+mimo+and+BEAMFORMING+for+precision+medicine+6g&source=android&summary=1&conversation=08a85156730a779132ac7569bdf127f151fe





Health & Life Sciences - Global Connected Healthcare Cybersecurity Virtual Workshop Webinar





IEEE Standards Association https://m.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL9U5sKt4P2Xou-XIGilzAEui7SweYXXgh