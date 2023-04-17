Create New Account
🆘petunia🆘Urgent death row Pet at Fayetteville NC Cumberland “shelter” is HIGH KILL
Petunia is a sweetheart and doesnt deserve to be killed . Here is your tax dollars at work . Zero accountability zero independent audit BUT if you’re a non profit rescue they will want you to have an independent audit ! These shelter have contracts in the MILLIONS and even more handouts . And not a word about the dogs languishing on chains in Nc, SC, Alabama, Hawaii , Tennessee et al. So much for “humanity” 

Keywords
animal welfarepetskill listtaxpayer fraud

