Another Angle Spanish F-18 nearly HITS crowd after bird swarm forces WILD maneuver

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Another Angle Spanish F-18 nearly HITS crowd on the beach after bird swarm forces WILD maneuver.
The other video from this morning wasn't re-sized. Here is another view.
Terrifying moment at Spain’s Gijón Air Festival — EF-18 fighter jet nearly slams into beach crowd, skimming the sea before a last-second pull-up