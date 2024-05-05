Create New Account
Re-creation
Yeswise with Jon David Miller
All of us have been influenced in our thinking by paradigms arising from past ways of thought. For example, most of us hold assumptions about life presented as biblical principles such as the Ten Commandments and the Golden Rule.

Millions of people have benefited from the application of New Thought holistic healing and life improvement modalities.

Holistic re-creation is in essence a principle of New Thought. It is creating anew for greater awareness and making life better.


