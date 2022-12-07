Releasing Souls On Christmas Day - Two Visionaries Reveal A Secret From The Depths of Purgatory!

Mother & Refuge of the End Times





Dec 7, 2022





Aside from gift-giving and spending time with family and remembering the birth of Jesus, Christmas should be a day to pray for the deceased. It’s on Christmas — according to two highly reliable revelations — that most souls are released into Heaven and thus are in need of final prayers.





One revelation was in 1879 to a holy nun in a French convent. Identified as Sister M. de L.C., she received revelations from a deceased nun who authorities identified only as Sister O — and who at the time was herself suffering the torments of purgatory. The revelation was granted an imprimatur from the Cardinal of Baltimore, Maryland, and was approved by noted theologians such as Canon Dubosq, promotor fidei of Saint Therese the Little Flower. The transcripts of what she said may be the most valuable we’ve seen on purgatory.





