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The Founders Warned Us: Huge National Debt is Dangerous to Liberty
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12 views • April 22, 2020
$24 trillion - and climbing fast. It doesn't matter which team is in power, it keeps going to the moon. But the founders warned us of the dangers of massive debt. From their own experience leading to the revolution, they knew what would happen.
Path to Liberty: April 22, 2020
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Path to Liberty: April 22, 2020
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
Subscribe and Review on iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211
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