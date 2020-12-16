Ron Paul: The Feds Are Still Manipulating the Gold Price and It Won't Stop

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In Part 1 of this exclusive interview with our Daniela Cambone, former congressman Dr. Ron Paul discusses the possibility of a Bretton Woods Reset backed by cryptocurrencies. He also shares insights into a personal conversation he had with former Federal Reserve Chair Ben Bernanke on gold. Paul gets candid about why he feels the government will continue to manipulate the gold price and how a return to a gold standard never had a fair chance.
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