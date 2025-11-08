Episode #106 - Stop Trying to Fix Yourself: The Quantum Key to Healing w/ Alisha Kapani

What if healing doesn’t come from fixing what’s broken, but from surrendering to what’s real?





In this deep and transformational conversation, Alisha Kapani Mindbody Mentor, Quantum Health Coach, and former Chemical Engineer, shares how letting go of control led to instant healing after years of depression and anxiety.





We discuss:





🔹 Why trying to “fix yourself” keeps you trapped in pain

🔹 How quantum healing and consciousness can rapidly shift health and relationships

🔹 The science–spirit connection behind Mindbody Medicine

🔹 How surrender and self-trust open the door to true transformation





