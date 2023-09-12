Tucker Carlson:What do Gretchen Whitmer - a low IQ lunatic who deserves NO respect.... and Gov. Greg Abbot have in common? Unfortunately, quite a bit.





How many Texans are on board of allowing 7 million people to cross illegally into the state? What is Abbott doing? Not much. He refuses to stop it. He is a liar. Betrayer.





@TuckerCarlson

https://x.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1701385346544451806?s=20