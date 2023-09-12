Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
What do Gretchen Whitmer - a low IQ lunatic who deserves NO respect.... and Gov. Greg Abbot have in common?
channel image
GalacticStorm
2124 Subscribers
Shop now
254 views
Published 21 hours ago

Tucker Carlson:What do Gretchen Whitmer - a low IQ lunatic who deserves NO respect.... and Gov. Greg Abbot have in common? Unfortunately, quite a bit.


How many Texans are on board of allowing 7 million people to cross illegally into the state? What is Abbott doing? Not much. He refuses to stop it. He is a liar. Betrayer.


@TuckerCarlson

https://x.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1701385346544451806?s=20 

 

Keywords
border crisisillegal migrantsdemocracyopen bordergretchen whitmerbiden regimegov gregg abbott

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket