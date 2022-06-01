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Stop Quarantine Camps in New York —Bobby Anne Cox, Esq.
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13 views • June 01, 2022
Bobby Anne Cox is the founding attorney at Cox Attorneys, a New York based law firm specializing in property tax certiorari lawsuits against municipalities, and real estate law. You might say she knows a thing or two how to fight in the courts against corporate and government injustice.
It’s providential preparation for the fight she just opened up: a lawsuit against NY Governor Kathy Hochul, who replaced Gov. Andrew Cuomo who resigned in disgrace last year.
And who, along with her Department of Health officials, is planning to force citizens into isolation or detention centers, or camps—call them what you will.
This is real, and these terrifying Orwellian “facilities” will go forward in New York State unless this battle is one. Your State and mine are next.
A reminder that Cox is doing this entire case pro bono (see the link below)
In this Interview You Will Learn:
👉Why this lawsuit is urgently needed, and MUST prevail to stop this unlawful gubernatorial overreach
👉The political history and context of Hochul’s (unelected) appointment as Governor of NY
👉The legal distinction between laws, regulations, and mandates
👉The details of this totalitarian DOH document “Section 2.13 Isolation and Quarantine Procedures”
👉The brave Assemblymen and Senators who have joined this lawsuit
👉Why this is not a “New York State only” problem but, unless stopped, will be repeated across the country
👉What voters can do to learn the basic civics lessons to better understand the whys and wherefores of this lawsuit and others like it.
Resources Mentioned in this Episode
👉Lawsuit effort website with donate tab https://unitingnys.com/lawsuit/
👉The New York Department of Health planned “regulation” for illegal quarantine camps https://regs.health.ny.gov/volume-title-10/content/section-213-isolation-and-quarantine-procedures
It’s providential preparation for the fight she just opened up: a lawsuit against NY Governor Kathy Hochul, who replaced Gov. Andrew Cuomo who resigned in disgrace last year.
And who, along with her Department of Health officials, is planning to force citizens into isolation or detention centers, or camps—call them what you will.
This is real, and these terrifying Orwellian “facilities” will go forward in New York State unless this battle is one. Your State and mine are next.
A reminder that Cox is doing this entire case pro bono (see the link below)
In this Interview You Will Learn:
👉Why this lawsuit is urgently needed, and MUST prevail to stop this unlawful gubernatorial overreach
👉The political history and context of Hochul’s (unelected) appointment as Governor of NY
👉The legal distinction between laws, regulations, and mandates
👉The details of this totalitarian DOH document “Section 2.13 Isolation and Quarantine Procedures”
👉The brave Assemblymen and Senators who have joined this lawsuit
👉Why this is not a “New York State only” problem but, unless stopped, will be repeated across the country
👉What voters can do to learn the basic civics lessons to better understand the whys and wherefores of this lawsuit and others like it.
Resources Mentioned in this Episode
👉Lawsuit effort website with donate tab https://unitingnys.com/lawsuit/
👉The New York Department of Health planned “regulation” for illegal quarantine camps https://regs.health.ny.gov/volume-title-10/content/section-213-isolation-and-quarantine-procedures
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