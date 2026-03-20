Operation True Promise 67th Wave: Iran has published new footage showing missile launches during daytime attacks

Iran has published new footage showing missile launches during daytime, during the 67th wave of attacks.

They targeted:

The Ali Al-Salem Base, specifically its Aerospace Drone Command, aircraft maintenance hangars, helicopter equipment and support sheds, and the US-led Coalition Operations Center.

🇮🇶 As well as early warning missile defense radars and US troop gathering points at "Al-Wafa Base," (in Iraq’s Al-Anbar region).

They were precisely hit using long-range and medium-range solid and liquid-fuel systems.

🇮🇱 Also, Israeli satellite, radar, and air-defense centers in the central, southern, and northern occupied territories were effectively targeted.





@FotrosResistancee