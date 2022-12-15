MOTHER HAD THE GRAPHENE OXIDE SHOT WHILE PREGNANT - NOW HER BABY IS A MAGNETIC SCIENCE EXPERIMENT..!! 💉💉💉

Idiot now has a magnetic baby. I wonder what the life expectancy of that child is ? On the bright side she has a place to carry her phone. So I guess that is just another benefit of the clot shot... well until the child gets sick or passes away. Then the doctors can stand around with their fingers up their butts and be confused and bewildered as to what could have killed a "perfectly healthy" baby.





🔴Links below for Australian government PDFs stating CV19 vaccines are a Class 4 poison.

👉 Authorisation to Supply or Administer a Poison [SARS-COV-2 (COVID-19) Vaccine· Australian Defence Force](No. 7) 2021

https://www.wa.gov.au/system/files/2021-09/Authorisation-to-supply-or-administer-a-poison-SARS-COV-2-COVID-19-Vaccine-Australian-Defence-Force-No7-2021.pdf

👉 Authorisation to Supply or Administer a Poison [SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) Vaccine- Australian Defence Force] (No. 2) 2021

file:///C:/Users/User/Downloads/210305-Authorisation-to-supply-administer-COVID-vaccine-No2-Aus-Defence-Force.pdf

👉 Authorisation to Supply or Administer a Poison [SARS-CoV-2 (Covid-19) Vaccine- Covid-19 Vaccinators- WA Country Health Service] (No. 9) 2021

file:///C:/Users/User/Downloads/Authorisation-to-supply-or-administer-a-poison-SARS-COV-2-COVID-19-Vaccine-COVID-19-Vaccinators-WA-Country-Health-Service-No6-20211.pdf

Full Report:

https://timtruth.substack.com/p/breaking-western-australia-govt-puts





Shared from and subscribe to:

99%

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/RQ9un8QqOkYD/