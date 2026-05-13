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The Death of Due Process: SJW MELTDOWNS Over Kavanaugh (Charlie Kirk Edition)
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“Guilty until proven innocent.” ⚖️🚫

We’re taking a trip down memory lane to the moment the "Suicidal Empathy" movement officially took over the streets. The Brett Kavanaugh SCOTUS confirmation wasn't just a political battle; it was a total psychological collapse for the activist class.

In this video, we’re reacting to the most viral meltdowns of the era, including the infamous moments where activists cornered Charlie Kirk to scream their "theology" in his face. From the "Handmaid's Tale" cosplayers to the elevator ambushes, this was the moment we realized that for a certain segment of society, the content of your character matters far less than the political narrative of the week.

We’re breaking down:

  • The Charlie Kirk Confrontations: How calm logic drives the "Envy Squad" into a frenzy.

  • The Loss of Due Process: Why the Kavanaugh hearings were a "trial by hashtag."

  • The Legacy of Hysteria: How these 2018 meltdowns paved the way for the "Basura" policies we see in cities like LA and NYC today.

Is it possible to have a "community conversation" with people who are literally screaming at the sky? Let’s find out.

#CharlieKirk #Kavanaugh #SCOTUS #SJW #Meltdown #SupremeCourt #Politics #CommonSense #FactsOverFeelings #DueProcess

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trumpwokesjwsmeltdownssjw meltdowns 2018charlie kirk kavanaugh protest
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy