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We're Beyond the Point of No Return on Food Shortages
JD Rucker
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20638 views • April 19, 2022
Get Prepared Now: https://noqreport.com/mps

At this point, only God can prevent massive food shortages from hitting the United States in the near future. We knew things were bad when even Joe Biden's handlers instructed him to warn the world last month that we would all be experiencing food shortages soon. Now, it seems to be a foregone conclusion.

I hate to be the bearer of bad news but we're in the middle of a perfect storm of events that will lead to even higher prices and extreme food scarcity. The stage was set by Pandemic Panic Theater. The Ukraine-Russia war made things much worse as fertilizer and grain exports from the region have dried up. Add in the bird flu, the Biden regime's destructive economic policies, supply chain issues that existed long before the Russian invasion, drought across farmland on the west coast, and fewer workers engaged in producing food in America and all of a sudden it seems as if widespread food shortages could come as soon as later this year.

On the latest episode of The Midnight Sentinel with JD Rucker, I dove into this notion as both a warning as well as a call to action. In nearly every situation, I call on people to work together to fix the problems we face. Protests, pressuring politicians for legislation, lawsuits, and even civil disobedience when appropriate are all in our Fix-This-Nation Toolbox. Unfortunately, nothing in our toolbox can fix the economic turmoil we're facing. We can make improvements, but these will be incremental and futile.
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russiapodcastprepperseconomyfood shortagesukrainesupply chaintop storypandemic panic theaterledethe midnight sentinelthe late prepper
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