Epstein, Palantir, Thin Thread - Intel Ops w/ NSA Whistleblower Bill Binney & Dr. Katherine Horton

Massive 4th of July Peptide Sale Ends July 10th! Use code "Sarah" to stack savings: https://www.limitlesslifenootropics.com/?ref=vbWRE3J

*

Buy Exercise Mimicking & Muscle Building Peptide SLP-PP-332 at https://www.limitlesslifenootropics.com/product/slu-pp-332-250mcg-60-capsules/?ref=vbWRE3J

*

Remove Heavy Metals including Graphene Oxide and Plastics at https://masterpeacebyhcs.com/shop/?ref=11308

*

NSA whistleblower Bill Binney and former CERN scientist and intelligence analyst Dr. Katherine Horton join the program to expose the hidden architecture of global surveillance and corruption. We dive deep into the Epstein network, Palantir’s reach, and the dark underbelly of modern intelligence operations.

-

Binney reveals how his groundbreaking surveillance program, ThinThread, was capable of tracking global communications with precision—without violating constitutional rights. He explains how this powerful tool could be used today to identify and expose every pedophile and corrupt actor, no matter how high up the chain they are. But there’s a catch: the very people who could bring justice are often the ones protecting the criminals.

-

This is a must-listen conversation about truth, technology, and the battle for justice—and how a committed group of good people still has the power to dismantle the system from within.

-

Follow Dr. Katherine Horton at https://stop007.org and learn more about Bill Binney and his time at the NSA in the documentary "A Good American".

*

Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.

*

Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further