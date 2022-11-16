X22 Financial Report Ep. 2926a - The [CB] Is Now Making The Move, Plan Confirmed, Watch Alternative Currencies

X22 REPORT FINANCIAL NEWS Ep. 2926a - Nov 15, 2022
The [CB] Is Now Making The Move, Plan Confirmed, Watch Alternative Currencies
The fuel prices are going to start move up rapidly. The [CB]/[WEF] are now pushing their agenda very hard, the people are watching. With the fall of FTX the [CB] is using it to say Bitcoin is volatile. The Fed and banks are now pushing the CBDC.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
