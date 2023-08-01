Why Libertarians Should be Pro-Life: Kerry Baldwin

Libertarians who truly believe in the non-aggression principle should support legal protections for the right to life of unborn children, argued author Kerry Baldwin with the Libertarian Christian Institute in this interview with The New American magazine's Alex Newman. Speaking from FreedomFest in Memphis, Baldwin explained that libertarianism is based on two principles: self-ownership and non-aggression. Using those two as a guide, Kerry argues that because a fetus is a person who owns him or herself, he or she has the right not to be aggressed against, including in abortion. Baldwin, co-author of the book Faith Seeking Freedom that deals with these topics, also argued that in her view, libertarianism is the political philosophy that most closely aligns with the Christian faith.
