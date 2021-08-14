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Flat Earth Show Update and News from Robbie D
Celebrate Truth
Celebrate Truth
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102 views • August 14, 2021
Originally uploaded to YouTube on Mar 23, 2016 with 1.5K views.
Flat Earth & The Bible Episode 4 will be postponed till next Wednesday March 30th 2016 9pm Eastern Time. Putting last minutes edits together for episode 2 of Controversial TRUTH. Stay tuned...
Join me next Wednesday. 9pm EST March 30th 2016. Set a reminder and look forward to having you all here. Blessings.
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science, scientism, flat earth, bible, cosmology
science, scientism, bible, cosmology, geology, physics, astronomy, navigation
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