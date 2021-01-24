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The Dems Love Them Some Slavery!
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110 views • January 24, 2021
Weather it's the Dixicrats risking a civil war to secure their supply of forced agricultural labor, filling up prisons with minorities and keeping them there after their sentence is up to make cheep goods and fight fires for a dollar a day (kamala Harris), or Joe Biden signing an executive order allowing illegal aliens to stay in the country to work for pennies a day. No matter which way you cut it, the Dem's love them some slavery!
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