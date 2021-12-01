© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Lamb of God - Now You've Got Something to Die For, Guns and Guitar
Follow
0
Share
Report
33 views • December 01, 2021
Lamb of god with Guns and Guitar!
Gun Cover by Gun Drummer.
Join my mailing list to get new videos: https://gundrummer.com/pages/vip
ashes of the wake, lamb of god, gun drummer, gundrummer, guitar cover, drum cover, heavy metal
Gun Cover by Gun Drummer.
Join my mailing list to get new videos: https://gundrummer.com/pages/vip
ashes of the wake, lamb of god, gun drummer, gundrummer, guitar cover, drum cover, heavy metal
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.