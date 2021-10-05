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Wikileaks Releases - Moon Landing Cut Scenes - Filmed in Nevada Desert
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188 views • October 05, 2021
"One small step for man & ONE GIANT LEAP INTO THE OUTHOUSE" LOL!
This is ultimate proof that they FAKED it! Yet another HUGE lie exposed!
Astro NOTS are nothing more than bullshit hollywood act whores!
NOTHING gets through our Creators firmament!.
This is ultimate proof that they FAKED it! Yet another HUGE lie exposed!
Astro NOTS are nothing more than bullshit hollywood act whores!
NOTHING gets through our Creators firmament!.
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