Nothing Unusual, just Canadian PM Shouting a 'Nazi Slogan' - Over Loud Shouts of, "F*CK TRUDEAU"

Nothing unusual, just Canadian PM shouting a nazi slogan
The Canadian Prime Minister was profanely sent away when he exclaimed: "Glory to Ukraine!"
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has been booed for his nationalist slogan "Glory to Ukraine!". This was reported by the Canadian press.
Trudeau was speaking to Ukrainians in Toronto and at the beginning of his speech he exclaimed: "Glory to Ukraine!". However, he heard "Fuck Trudeau" in response.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.