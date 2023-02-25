Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Nothing Unusual, just Canadian PM Shouting a 'Nazi Slogan' - Over Loud Shouts of, "F*CK TRUDEAU"
255 views
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published a day ago |

Nothing unusual, just Canadian PM shouting a nazi slogan

The Canadian Prime Minister was profanely sent away when he exclaimed: "Glory to Ukraine!"

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has been booed for his nationalist slogan "Glory to Ukraine!". This was reported by the Canadian press.

Trudeau was speaking to Ukrainians in Toronto and at the beginning of his speech he exclaimed: "Glory to Ukraine!". However, he heard "Fuck Trudeau" in response.


Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket