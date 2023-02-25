Nothing Unusual, just Canadian PM Shouting a 'Nazi Slogan' - Over Loud Shouts of, "F*CK TRUDEAU"

Nothing unusual, just Canadian PM shouting a nazi slogan

The Canadian Prime Minister was profanely sent away when he exclaimed: "Glory to Ukraine!"

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has been booed for his nationalist slogan "Glory to Ukraine!". This was reported by the Canadian press.

Trudeau was speaking to Ukrainians in Toronto and at the beginning of his speech he exclaimed: "Glory to Ukraine!". However, he heard "Fuck Trudeau" in response.



