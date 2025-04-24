Challenges in the Medical System

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Did you know your immune system is starved in hospitals? A shocking case reveals a child battling measles died with scurvy-like symptoms—after weeks of antibiotics, steroids, and a diet of Sprite, McNuggets, and fries. Why?
Modern medicine often ignores what saves lives: nutrition. Vitamins C, D, and A fortify immunity, yet hospitals ban outside supplements while serving junk food. Worse, treatments like fever suppressors weaken defenses, prolonging illness.
This isn’t rare. Studies show 25% of hospital patients have scurvy-level vitamin C—a crisis hidden by Big Pharma’s “death diet” protocols.
