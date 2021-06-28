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Do We Live in a Brave New World? - Aldous Huxley's Warning to the World
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180 views • June 28, 2021
Do We Live in a Brave New World? - Aldous Huxley's Warning to the World
https://odysee.com/@academyofideas:3/do-we-live-in-a-brave-new-world-aldous:5?r=8y8DazTqGsmAGa2TtFB8VPWywQxNpYav
Get the transcript ►
https://academyofideas.com/2021/06/do-we-live-in-a-brave-new-world-aldous-huxleys-warning-to-the-world/
In his 1958 book Brave New World Revisited, Aldous Huxley wrote the following:
“If the first half of the twentieth century was the era of the technical engineers, the second half may well be the era of the social engineers — and the twenty-first century, I suppose, will be the era of World Controllers, the scientific caste system and Brave New World.”
Aldous Huxley, Brave New World Revisited
Thirty years prior to penning these words, Huxley wrote his classic work of fiction, Brave New World. Set in the distant future, this book depicts a scientifically managed dystopian society. In Brave New World, the ruling authorities attain mass-compliance not through force, but by supplying the masses with endless streams of distracting entertainment and manipulating them with drugs and other technological methods.
Huxley wrote Brave New World as a warning; advances in science and technology, he believed, were paving the way for the type of society depicted in his book. And he cautioned that if a Brave New World type of order solidifies, it could be the “final” or “ultimate” revolution; the people will have their liberties taken from them, but they will enjoy their servitude and so never question it, let alone rebel. In a 1962 interview at Berkeley University, Huxley explained:
“It seems to me that the nature of the ultimate revolution with which we are now faced is precisely this: That we are in the process of developing a whole series of techniques which will enable the controlling oligarchy who have always existed and will always exist to get people to love their servitude.”
Aldous Huxley, Interview – Berkeley University 1962
According to Huxley this Brave New World totalitarianism was most likely to solidify in the 21st century, and so in this video we are going to examine whether Huxley’s predictions are coming true: Do we live in a Brave New World?
In Brave New World Revisited, Huxley wrote the following:
“In 1931, when Brave New World was being written, I was convinced that there was still plenty of time. The completely organized society, the scientific caste system, the abolition of free will by methodical conditioning, the servitude made acceptable by regular doses of chemically induced happiness…these were coming all right, but not in my time, not even in the time of my grandchildren…Twenty-seven years later…I feel a good deal less optimistic than I did when I was writing Brave New World. The prophecies made in 1931 are coming true much sooner than I thought they would…The nightmare of total organization…has emerged from the safe, remote future and is now awaiting us, just around the next corner.”
ology has been used for wicked ends.”
https://odysee.com/@academyofideas:3/do-we-live-in-a-brave-new-world-aldous:5?r=8y8DazTqGsmAGa2TtFB8VPWywQxNpYav
Get the transcript ►
https://academyofideas.com/2021/06/do-we-live-in-a-brave-new-world-aldous-huxleys-warning-to-the-world/
In his 1958 book Brave New World Revisited, Aldous Huxley wrote the following:
“If the first half of the twentieth century was the era of the technical engineers, the second half may well be the era of the social engineers — and the twenty-first century, I suppose, will be the era of World Controllers, the scientific caste system and Brave New World.”
Aldous Huxley, Brave New World Revisited
Thirty years prior to penning these words, Huxley wrote his classic work of fiction, Brave New World. Set in the distant future, this book depicts a scientifically managed dystopian society. In Brave New World, the ruling authorities attain mass-compliance not through force, but by supplying the masses with endless streams of distracting entertainment and manipulating them with drugs and other technological methods.
Huxley wrote Brave New World as a warning; advances in science and technology, he believed, were paving the way for the type of society depicted in his book. And he cautioned that if a Brave New World type of order solidifies, it could be the “final” or “ultimate” revolution; the people will have their liberties taken from them, but they will enjoy their servitude and so never question it, let alone rebel. In a 1962 interview at Berkeley University, Huxley explained:
“It seems to me that the nature of the ultimate revolution with which we are now faced is precisely this: That we are in the process of developing a whole series of techniques which will enable the controlling oligarchy who have always existed and will always exist to get people to love their servitude.”
Aldous Huxley, Interview – Berkeley University 1962
According to Huxley this Brave New World totalitarianism was most likely to solidify in the 21st century, and so in this video we are going to examine whether Huxley’s predictions are coming true: Do we live in a Brave New World?
In Brave New World Revisited, Huxley wrote the following:
“In 1931, when Brave New World was being written, I was convinced that there was still plenty of time. The completely organized society, the scientific caste system, the abolition of free will by methodical conditioning, the servitude made acceptable by regular doses of chemically induced happiness…these were coming all right, but not in my time, not even in the time of my grandchildren…Twenty-seven years later…I feel a good deal less optimistic than I did when I was writing Brave New World. The prophecies made in 1931 are coming true much sooner than I thought they would…The nightmare of total organization…has emerged from the safe, remote future and is now awaiting us, just around the next corner.”
ology has been used for wicked ends.”
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