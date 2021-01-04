Pursuing Godly Living

You know, it's one thing to say, "I'm a Christian", but it's quite another to actually "be" one.

We bring nothing but ourselves to Jesus. Even our faith is a gift from God. There's no way

for us to "earn" our right to live forever with Him.

BUT, once saved by His grace, it's up to us to actually "pursue" the knowledge and lifestyle

that will please Him.

In the end, we bring nothing into this world and the best we can hope for is to leave it with Jesus in our hearts!

Amen?