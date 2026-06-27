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What Is the Internet of Bodies? RAND CORPORATION 2020
Nonvaxer420
Nonvaxer420
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https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=-0bXUxRqy8g

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The Internet of Bio-Nano Things (IoBNT), introduced by Ian F. Akyildiz and colleagues in 2015, is a paradigm-shifting network concept that extends the Internet of Things (IoT) into the biochemical domain of living systems. https://search.brave.com/search?q=internet+of+bio-nano+Things+ian+f.+Akildiz+2015&source=android&summary=1&conversation=0930aa8902e48a032a7b8674f77238d7405c

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VIDEO WEBINARS: https://search.brave.com/videos?q=internet+of+bio-nano+Things+ian+f.+Akildiz+2015&source=web

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DARPA's Wireless Brain-Computer Interface using nanotechnology, A.I. and (IOT) is the new MKULTRA N³ https://rumble.com/v75ute8-433099088.html?e9s=src_v1_cmd%2Csrc_v1_upp_a

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(IOT) (IONT/BNT) Digital Telepathy: When Every Thing Connects from SXSW 2013 IEEE STANDARDS ASSOCIATION https://rumble.com/v74vyx0-431473284.html

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Biological nano Internet of things system with DNA as information carrier https://search.brave.com/search?q=Biological+nano+Internet+of+things+system+with+DNA+as+information+carrier&source=android&summary=1&conversation=08a2be87faf8ea9c8305e799d98faeec9af2

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Patent Worldwide application 2023 https://patents.google.com/patent/CN117201535A/en

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Aerosolized Nanobots: Parsing Fact from Fiction for Health Security ~ James Giordano

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MIT Researchers Create an Aerosol Spray Loaded With Nanobots https://futurism.com/the-byte/nanobots-aerosol-mit

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AIR COMMAND AND STAFF COLLEGE

AIR UNIVERSITY

HOW SMALL IS TOO SMALL? TRUE MICROROBOTS AND NANOROBOTS

FOR MILITARY APPLICATIONS IN 2035

by

Paul E. Kladitis, Major, USAF April 2010  x https://apps.dtic.mil/sti/tr/pdf/AD1019095.pdf

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Engineered bacteria are being programmed to act as living sensors and actuators inside the human body, leveraging synthetic biology to detect disease markers and trigger therapeutic responses. https://search.brave.com/search?q=programming+bacteria+for+sensing+and+actuators+inside+the+human+body&source=android&summary=1&conversation=08a2a7a8d4352108eb36c5936b41a5de49a7

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Bacterial Communications and Computing in Internet of Everything (IoE) https://search.brave.com/search?q=Bacterial+Communications+and+Computing+in+Internet+of+Everything+%28IoE%29&source=android&summary=1&conversation=08a2f763aa743db8bcb4450b65a044dee20b

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Internet of Bio-Nano Things (IoBNT) under the Internet of Everything (IoE) framework envisions bacteria as living, nanoscale nodes in a future 6G-enabled network.  These biological entities can act as autonomous sensors, processors, and communicators, leveraging their natural capabilities—such as self-propulsion via flagella, environmental sensing, DNA-based data storage, and molecular communication (MC)—to form a bio-internet. https://search.brave.com/search?q=the+internet+of+bacteria+in+6G+IOE&source=android&summary=1&conversation=08a20c09fe98205e69a65d25039e684f50ba

Keywords
trump20242030covid
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