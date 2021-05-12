World Most Credible Virologists Coming Out for Lab Leak Possibility

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5/10/2021 Sharri Markson, author of What Really Happened In Wuhan, said at War Room, May 10, that some highly, highly unusual features about the SARS-CoV-2, the virus that makes COVID-19, make some world most credible virologists question whether it was a result of gain-of-function experiments rather than natural transmission from animals to humans.