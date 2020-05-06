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PROPHECY UPDATE MAY 6, 2020 - ADAM SCHIFF DEMANDS CENSORSHIP
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27 views • May 06, 2020
Corona Virus crisis is preparing the way for the Antichrist ….. Alleged Israeli airstrikes target research center in Aleppo ….. Emmanuel Macron leads Corona Virus response summit in Europe ….. Australia: Locking down a whole country for 97 death ….. Adam Schiff demands that Google, YouTube and Twitter step up their censorship and silencing ….. G7 ministers discuss strategies to accelerate economies once they reopen
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