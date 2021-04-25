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The Pedophile Propagandist Roots of Netflix
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443 views • April 25, 2021
From Sigmund Freud to Edward Bernays to Marc Bernays Randolph, the anti-human propaganda agenda continues on in the modern era
https://banthis.tv/watch?id=6082f195c9b4870550bfe53c
https://banthis.tv/watch?id=6082f195c9b4870550bfe53c
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